Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Civic Center Park, McNichols Building

101 West 14th Avenue
Website
| +1 720-865-4220
Nothing Quiet About This Library Denver Colorado United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Nothing Quiet About This Library

Over 100 years ago what is now the McNichols Building was a Carnegie Library, complete with shushing librarians. Today, quite the opposite is true, with staff encouraging interactive and boisterous reactions to art and music on display. This gorgeous and imposing building on Civic Center Park has been transformed into a three-story cultural hub open and free to the public. Stop by to see a variety of shows, like a rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" on the ukulele and graffiti contests. Look closely and you can see original moldings and mosaic flooring, and ask around about the hidden staircase and secret tunnel.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points