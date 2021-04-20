Civic Center Park, McNichols Building

Nothing Quiet About This Library
Over 100 years ago what is now the McNichols Building was a Carnegie Library, complete with shushing librarians. Today, quite the opposite is true, with staff encouraging interactive and boisterous reactions to art and music on display. This gorgeous and imposing building on Civic Center Park has been transformed into a three-story cultural hub open and free to the public. Stop by to see a variety of shows, like a rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" on the ukulele and graffiti contests. Look closely and you can see original moldings and mosaic flooring, and ask around about the hidden staircase and secret tunnel.