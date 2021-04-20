Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ciutat De Girona

Carrer Nord, 2, 17001 Girona, Spain
+34 972 48 30 38
Old Town Girona Girona Spain
Old Town Girona Girona Spain
Ancient City Girona Spain
Old Town Girona Girona Spain
Old Town Girona Girona Spain
Ancient City Girona Spain

More info

Old Town Girona

Located near the French border, Girona is a beautiful city where you will discover a real feeling for its history by simply walking around the ancient streets.
By Jennifer Kendall

More Recommendations

Glenn Miller
almost 7 years ago

Ancient City

Walking through the narrow streets of the ancient area of Girona you feel like you just became a part of history. You can even walk along the ancient wall...great views!
Jennifer Kendall
almost 7 years ago

Old Town Girona

Walking around Girona's "Old Town" is like stepping back in time. While Girona only need a few hours to explore, this peaceful and beautiful town is well worth the visit.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30