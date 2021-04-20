Ciutat De Girona
Carrer Nord, 2, 17001 Girona, Spain
+34 972 48 30 38
Old Town GironaLocated near the French border, Girona is a beautiful city where you will discover a real feeling for its history by simply walking around the ancient streets.
almost 7 years ago
Ancient City
Walking through the narrow streets of the ancient area of Girona you feel like you just became a part of history. You can even walk along the ancient wall...great views!
almost 7 years ago
Old Town Girona
Walking around Girona's "Old Town" is like stepping back in time. While Girona only need a few hours to explore, this peaceful and beautiful town is well worth the visit.