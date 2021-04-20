Ciutat De Berga

Where are you going?
Pay your respects to the Virgin of Queralt at Santa Maria de Queralt Sanctuary Berga Spain

After a hike or a drive up Queralt Mountain, take a breather and pay your respects to a local saint. Burn a few more calories trundling up quite a few stairs from the car park, or drop some spare change and take the tiny incline train most of the way up.

There's a small bar, a gift shop, and public restrooms in the large annex building a level below the sanctuary.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

