Ciutat De Berga 11 Paseo de la Industria

Pay your respects to the Virgin of Queralt at Santa Maria de Queralt Sanctuary After a hike or a drive up Queralt Mountain, take a breather and pay your respects to a local saint. Burn a few more calories trundling up quite a few stairs from the car park, or drop some spare change and take the tiny incline train most of the way up.



There's a small bar, a gift shop, and public restrooms in the large annex building a level below the sanctuary.