Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
Av. del Professor López Piñero, 7, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
+34 961 97 46 86
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Ciudad de las Artes y las CienciasThe City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias) is one of Valencia's must-see spots and an ideal place to relax. Located just outside the city center, the buildings provide a modern contrast to Valencia's old, winding streets. Come to watch tennis matches or enjoy how the lights shimmer at night. One of the building's lights reflect in the adjacent pool, making it look like a giant eye.
almost 7 years ago
La Ciudad de las Artes y de las Ciencias de Valencia
The city of Arts and Sciences in Valencia is truly out of the world. Right adjacent to a historic, gothic city core is the modern, space-aged space. The juxtaposition of the two can seem odd, but somehow, Valencia pulls it off. Walking around the modern architecture is a great way to see a different side of this city.
about 6 years ago
Stunning Architectural Design
Take half a day while in Valencia and walk about the City of Arts and Sciences. I spent hours appreciating the lines, light and reflections around the center. This is merely a foot bridge after all.
about 6 years ago
A Home for Arts and Sciences
It was refreshing to sit and watch people's interest in the Arts and Sciences buildings from afar. There were endless selfies and family portraits being taken, however there were times of solace among the crowds. This area of Valencia should definitely be on your itinerary when in Spain.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
Since its construction in 1998, the all-white futuristic lines of this massive cultural centre designed by avant-garde valenciano architect Santiago Calatrava have come to dominate the city’s skyline. The hugely expensive and controversial project, covering some 350,000 sq metres, is a city-within-a-city taking in the Prince Felipe Science Museum, the Oceanográfic aquarium (see below) and an arts centre including an opera house whose astonishing design resembles a helmet from some sci-fi epic.