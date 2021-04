A Winery in Downtown Chicago

The City Winery offers something you can’t get anywhere else in Chicago : a restaurant, a wine garden, an actual winery and a concert space all in one and all in the downtown area of the West Loop. Visit City Winery to hear live music while eating dinner or tour their Barrel Room for a wine tasting. Take a wine classes to broaden your wine education and or book their venue for private parties, events and tastings. It’s rare to find a winery in the middle of a city and I salute the winemakers at City Winery for bringing this experience to Chicago.