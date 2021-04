Segwaying Around New Orleans

A fun way to explore New Orleans is via Segway with City Segway Tours, New Orleans. A Segway is kind of a mix between a motorcycle and a scooter, and can add an unusual element to your trip. Guides are knowledgeable and entertaining and will tour you around the French Quarter as well as lesser-known areas. Moreover, a range of tours are offered, including a private tour for a personalized experience.