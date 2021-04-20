Where are you going?
City Market

20 E 5th St #201, Kansas City, MO 64106, USA
Website
| +1 816-842-1271
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

The City Market in the River Market District of Kansas City hosts one of the largest farmers' markets in the Midwest, perhaps the most popular Saturday morning even in KC. But the City Market is much more: restaurants and shops ring the rows of farm produce (Carollo's Gourmet Grocery & Deli has everything for an authentic Italian meal), and the district hosts outdoor shows and concerts throughout the year—including the popular Art of the Machine Car Series and the Farm to Table Kitchen. Don't miss the Steamboat Arabia attraction at the east end of the Market. An authentic riverboat from the 1800s, the museum shows you how the boats worked and what life was like on the river. The Steamboat Arabia is what I remember most about visiting KC as a kid.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

