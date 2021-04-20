Where are you going?
City Heights

City Heights, San Diego, CA, USA
Multicultural neighborhood of San Diego San Diego California United States

Multicultural neighborhood of San Diego

City Heights is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in San Diego, with many residents from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Recently, City Heights was designated "Little Saigon," as many people from Vietnam live here. People who love to eat pho, a Vietnamese soup, come from all over San Diego County since the best restaurants serving pho are here in City Heights.

Our favorite plant nursery is here as well: http://www.cityfarmersnursery.com/ City Farmer's nursery has been here since 1972 and is a great place to visit. They've got rabbits, chickens, ducks, goats and farm fish. They also have a great native plant selection as well as a little cafe where you can come for breakfast or lunch.

Stop by Elidia's Bakery, an authentic panaderia, a Mexican style bakery: http://www.yelp.com/biz/elidia-bakery-san-diego Cash only, and the pastries are absolutely deliciouso!

The City Heights farmers' market on Saturday mornings isn't as large as others around the city, but they do have real farmers' market prices, meaning that you can find organic and locally grown items at a low price.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

