Cardiff City Hall Cardiff's City Hall building is located in Cathays Park and it has been serving the citizen's of the Welsh capital since 1906.



This massive building has a 194 foot tall clock tower and most impressive is the dragon, symbol of Wales, atop the dome at the front of this baroque style structure.



Inside is just as impressive with a magnificent staircase, as well as beautiful statues depicting Welsh historical figures. This city hall is more impressive than some palaces that I have visited!



