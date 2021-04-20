Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

city hall

6-12 Saint John Street
Cardiff City Hall Cardiff United Kingdom

Cardiff City Hall

Cardiff's City Hall building is located in Cathays Park and it has been serving the citizen's of the Welsh capital since 1906.

This massive building has a 194 foot tall clock tower and most impressive is the dragon, symbol of Wales, atop the dome at the front of this baroque style structure.

Inside is just as impressive with a magnificent staircase, as well as beautiful statues depicting Welsh historical figures. This city hall is more impressive than some palaces that I have visited!

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points