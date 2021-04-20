City Hall
Rambla de Catalunya, 2-4, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 38 07 22
Sun - Sat 12am - 6am
Choose your musical poison and get your dance on at City HallWith different themes for different nights of the week, as well as rooms of the club blasting various styles of music, City Hall has something to offer most music-lovers in a beautiful theater-like setting. That said, like so many dance clubs in the Catalan capital, its offerings center around techno, house, and electronica with some hip-hop thrown in for good measure. Mondays are the only nights dedicated to rock of any variety, indie or otherwise.
Drinks are fairly expensive, and most nights there's an entry fee, although some evenings there are guys passing out coupons for a discounted entry.