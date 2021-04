Town Farmers

The Britomart City Farmers' Market is literally the country coming to town. Located in Auckland 's hippest, newest precinct on a 'walking street' between towering office blocks, every Saturday morning up pops the freshest seasonal produce, herbs and condiments for hungry city-dwellers to take home. As live music plays and freshly baked bread wafts, you can walk around with your organic coffee and browse the juicy local olives and cheeses that have just arrived - or simply relax on one of the giant bean bags and take in the glorious morning sun.