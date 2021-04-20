City Farm of Chicago
Take a vacant lot with crumbling buildings overrun with weeds. Remove the debris and overgrowth. Then add passion, volunteers, fresh organic produce and a mission to improve sustainable living, and you have City Farm of Chicago
. Located in a lot at the corner of Division and Clybourn, and boasting a unique skyline view of the city, City Farm is the agricultural mecca that you didn't know could possibly exist in a metropolis like this. Walk among the vendors and select from an array of organic goods sourced from local farms. Food from City Farm can land in your kitchen, or on your plate at one of your favorite eating establishments, as it's the go-to source for many of Chicago's top dining destinations. And just like their slogan states: 'When we farm, Chicago grows.'