City Farm

550 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Website
| +1 773-821-1351
City Farm of Chicago Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm

City Farm of Chicago

Take a vacant lot with crumbling buildings overrun with weeds. Remove the debris and overgrowth. Then add passion, volunteers, fresh organic produce and a mission to improve sustainable living, and you have City Farm of Chicago. Located in a lot at the corner of Division and Clybourn, and boasting a unique skyline view of the city, City Farm is the agricultural mecca that you didn't know could possibly exist in a metropolis like this. Walk among the vendors and select from an array of organic goods sourced from local farms. Food from City Farm can land in your kitchen, or on your plate at one of your favorite eating establishments, as it's the go-to source for many of Chicago's top dining destinations. And just like their slogan states: 'When we farm, Chicago grows.'

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

