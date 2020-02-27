Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

citizenM Hotel

20 Lavington St, London SE1 0NZ, UK
Website
Affordable Luxury for the People London United Kingdom
Check Availability >

Affordable Luxury for the People

The trendy, young and designed hotel chain citizenM is originally from the Netherlands (where the head office is located) and has branches in London (Bank Side) Amsterdam, Glasgow and soon to be opened in New York. The philosophy of the hotel is "affordable luxury for the people," and indeed, the price range is less than 200 British pounds per night. The rooms are quite compact, but that's OK. The lobby and common area are quite big, and easily serve as your living room where you can hang out with friends. The hotel has various designed meeting rooms, working space, and so many shelves filled with a great collection of art, fashion, travel and photography books. The atmosphere is very friendly and easygoing, which makes your working time even more enjoyable. I know where I'll book my room during my next visit to London.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet
There’s a Less Obnoxious Way to Recline Your Airplane Seat
There’s a Less Obnoxious Way to Recline Your Airplane Seat
Need to Change Your Travel Plans Due to Coronavirus? These Are Your Options
Need to Change Your Travel Plans Due to Coronavirus? These Are Your Options