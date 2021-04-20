citifari, llc

Where are you going?
Learn the Secrets of the City and Better Your Photography

I didn't take a CitiFari tour of New York City because I needed to learn about photography but rather because, as a photographer, I wanted to see the city through the eyes of another person who looks at everything as through a lens. I wanted to see what, if anything, I am missing.

It turns out, a lot.

Just because I am a resident of one of the greatest cities on earth does not, apparently, mean I know all its secrets. This is why I loved touring with Citifari. While the name surely wasn't picked to allude to going on safari in Africa I felt we weren't far off in our exploration. Sometimes crouching in entrance ways, sometimes flattening ourselves against walls -- everywhere we went, we were discovering secrets and hidden gems, stalking places I thought were more than familiar to me.

I discovered favorite places through a new viewpoint and learned about perspectives I'd never have dreamt up on my own. So far, it's my favorite photo tour I've ever done. Anywhere.

Tips: Don't come without a camera as the point is to better your photography. And dress warm in the winter or cool, with extra drinking water, in the summer.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
