Citi Bike 1st Avenue

See the City via Citi Bike New York is the latest city to add bike sharing to its transportation options and it doesn't just make it convenient for commuters to traverse the boroughs, it's a great way for visitors to stay healthy and save money.



24-hour and 7-day passes are available beginning at $9.95. Annual memberships can also be purchased.



There's even an iPhone and Android app to help you make the most of your Citi Bike experience, downloadable at: http://citibikenyc.com/get-the-app



Bike stations are scattered throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.