New York is the latest city to add bike sharing to its transportation options and it doesn't just make it convenient for commuters to traverse the boroughs, it's a great way for visitors to stay healthy and save money.

24-hour and 7-day passes are available beginning at $9.95. Annual memberships can also be purchased.

There's even an iPhone and Android app to help you make the most of your Citi Bike experience, downloadable at: http://citibikenyc.com/get-the-app

Bike stations are scattered throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
