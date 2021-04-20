Where are you going?
Citadel of Saigon

01 Công xã Paris, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
The Pink Notre Dame of Ho Chi Minh City Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

The Pink Notre Dame of Ho Chi Minh City

If the large, pink-hued facade of this religious building conjures up memories of Notre Dame, well you wouldn't be far off. Located in the middle of Paris Square in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica is considered the premier cathedral of the city. Most of the materials for constructing the pink Notre Dame were imported from France, including the colored stones and the dramatic stained glass windows. Services and ceremonies occur regularily, with mass on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. being held in both Vietnamese and English. What you can't see in this photo is an excited wedding party, led by the exuberant bride and groom, pouring out into the street and blocking traffic.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

