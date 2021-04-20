Where are you going?
Citadel Vauban

56360 Le Palais, France
Website
Citadelle Vauban France

Citadelle Vauban

When visiting Belle-Île, your first stop will most likely be the main town of La Palais. As you enter the harbor, it will be impossible to miss the star-shaped Citadelle Vauban, named for Louis XVI’s famous military engineer, who, in the early 1700s, oversaw a redesign of the 11th-century fort that stood on the site. Today—after 40 years of careful restoration—the citadel is home to a hotel (with rooms in the former barracks), two museums (Le Musée de la Marine and Le Musée de Belle-Île), and a gourmet restaurant. Stroll the 24-acre grounds to see the bastions, curtain walls, casements, powder magazines, and arsenals, then savor the beautiful views over the bay.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

