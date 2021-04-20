Cirque Du Soleil - La Nouba 1478 East Buena Vista Drive

Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil - La Nouba With a dedicated venue at Disney Springs, this world-class production by Cirque du Soleil is bound to elicit wonder from every age group in your entourage. Incredible acrobatics and whimsical characters converge in a family-friendly storyline (this is Disney property, after all) for a high-flying performance that involves trampolines, high-wire antics, silk ribbon aerial, acts and more. The seats higher up are generally cheaper than those closer to the stage, but we actually like the views from up there as you can take in the whole thing from a bit of a bird’s-eye vantage point. Wherever you sit, prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor.