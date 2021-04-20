Cirque Du Soleil - La Nouba
1478 East Buena Vista Drive
| +1 407-939-7600
Cirque du Soleil - La NoubaWith a dedicated venue at Disney Springs, this world-class production by Cirque du Soleil is bound to elicit wonder from every age group in your entourage. Incredible acrobatics and whimsical characters converge in a family-friendly storyline (this is Disney property, after all) for a high-flying performance that involves trampolines, high-wire antics, silk ribbon aerial, acts and more. The seats higher up are generally cheaper than those closer to the stage, but we actually like the views from up there as you can take in the whole thing from a bit of a bird’s-eye vantage point. Wherever you sit, prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor.
Awaken the Imagination
When guests enter the fantastical, circus tent-like La Nouba Theatre, they're invited to kick the mundane to the curb. The acrobatics and theatrics will amaze, and the thematic tale of the Cirques clashing with the Urbanites will reawaken the imagination.
The best show ever
If you are not going to be in Las Vegas or even if you are, don't miss this. The performers are challenging,awe inspiring. Don't miss this one.