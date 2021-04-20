Circus Hotel

Hostel, Hotel, or Apartment

The Circus is a privately owned and operated hotel group with the mission of growing with its customers. The brand consists of a hostel, a hotel, and apartments, all in the same central and artistic district of Mitte (the U8 train line is seconds away by foot). The hostel caters to the younger traveler on a budget, the hotel is perfect for a mid-range budget (even a business trip), and the apartments are ideal for families and larger groups. All properties have a contemporary, clean, and friendly feel... Quality/price ratio is exceptional. Circus really provides a perfect solution for all traveling needs.