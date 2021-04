Circus Hotel

The Circus Hotel, the more upscale sister establishment to the renowned Circus Hostel across the street, combines this bustling location with a style and service that gently impress rather than being in-your-face. The 60 colorful rooms—the color palettes include sky blues and lime greens—have vintage decor, dark oak floors, and quirky touches like mismatched photos on the walls. Following a comprehensive sustainability policy, the hotel eschews minibars (to save energy), and every room is stocked with shampoo and shower gel miniatures by a local, organic manufacturer. Reception can also provide iPods loaded with Berlin music, and arrange bike and Segway rentals. An all-you-can-eat buffet at the Circus Café, coffee and snacks from the hotel’s Commonground restaurant, and an on-site microbrewery mean you’ll never go without great food and drink. Guests need only step out the front door to be right in the thick of the city; those who wish to escape and relax can check out the charming garden courtyard.