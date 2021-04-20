Circus Hotel
Circus HotelThe Circus Hotel, the more upscale sister establishment to the renowned Circus Hostel across the street, combines this bustling location with a style and service that gently impress rather than being in-your-face. The 60 colorful rooms—the color palettes include sky blues and lime greens—have vintage decor, dark oak floors, and quirky touches like mismatched photos on the walls. Following a comprehensive sustainability policy, the hotel eschews minibars (to save energy), and every room is stocked with shampoo and shower gel miniatures by a local, organic manufacturer. Reception can also provide iPods loaded with Berlin music, and arrange bike and Segway rentals. An all-you-can-eat buffet at the Circus Café, coffee and snacks from the hotel’s Commonground restaurant, and an on-site microbrewery mean you’ll never go without great food and drink. Guests need only step out the front door to be right in the thick of the city; those who wish to escape and relax can check out the charming garden courtyard.
Funky and Fun
In a sprawling white building on a bustling square in Berlin’s Mitte district, the Circus Hotel offers crisp design and easygoing service at shockingly affordable prices. The owners also run a popular hostel across the street. In 64 airy rooms, suites, and apartments, dark oak floors and funky splashes of red, mint, and hot pink accent a minimalist aesthetic. Offbeat amenities include access to the house Smart car, Segway scooters, bikes, and local cell phones. Make sure you ask for a room on the courtyard: Rooms facing the street can be noisy because of the rattling trams outside. —Kimberly Bradley
Hostel, Hotel, or Apartment
The Circus is a privately owned and operated hotel group with the mission of growing with its customers. The brand consists of a hostel, a hotel, and apartments, all in the same central and artistic district of Mitte (the U8 train line is seconds away by foot). The hostel caters to the younger traveler on a budget, the hotel is perfect for a mid-range budget (even a business trip), and the apartments are ideal for families and larger groups. All properties have a contemporary, clean, and friendly feel... Quality/price ratio is exceptional. Circus really provides a perfect solution for all traveling needs.