Circa 55 Restaurant
9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
| +1 310-887-6055
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 10pm
Live The High Life At Circa 55Pass by the black-and-white photos of Hollywood legends like Grace Kelly, and into a seat overlooking a pool that can be converted into a dance floor, and it’s no wonder that the Beverly Hilton’s Circa 55 is a restaurant with a certain kind of confidence. Named after the founding year of the property, Circa 55 is a culmination of the hotel itself: it may be traditional, but it’s timelessly cool.
At dinner, you may see a few kids swimming in the twilight as the restaurant’s mid-century décor is slowly illuminated by candles and lamps with round, mod shades. Start with the decadent crab cake and lobster mac and cheese, or tread lightly with a farmers’ market salad and tuna tartar. The traditional entrees are highlights of California cuisine, including the sea bass with market vegetables, the beef tenderloin in a chimichurri sauce, and an Angus strip loin plated with butternut squash, which are all sourced in state. For dessert, have your pick of delicious options: an oversized strawberry ice cream sandwich, a six-layer dark chocolate truffle cake, a Tahitian vanilla and sour cream cheese cake, and more.
Breakfast is as fresh and locally sourced with classics like French toast, eggs Benedict, and omelets served with juices and coffee. And while it may have been more fitting to hear Sinatra, Fitzgerald, and other lounge acts of that era in the evening, you can’t help but smile when those familiar tunes start your day.