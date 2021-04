Ciqikou

Small-Town Chongqing Chongqing's Ciqikou, or "Porcelain Port," is a buzzy area that is a hotbed for migrants, expats, and artists. There are a lot of little shops—some more touristy than others—and eventually the road leads down to some hostels and a cool restaurant boat. The area remains relatively untouched and undeveloped, for now, and you can see how real families live while also stumbling upon places to enjoy good coffee.