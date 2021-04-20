Cineteca Nacional Av. México Coyoacán 389, Xoco, 03330 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Get Lost in Language at the Movies There are many reasons to go see a movie (or three) at Mexico City's Cineteca Nacional. For one thing, the price of a ticket is much lower than the average price of a movie ticket in the U.S. (And here's a tip: On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, everyone gets the student price: 25 pesos.)



But the main reason you'll want to visit Cineteca Nacional as a Hispanophile is because seeing movies in Spanish is a special, absorbing kind of language immersion. For 90 minutes or two hours, you can get so enmeshed in the plot that you forget the language you're listening to isn't your native tongue.



If you want to learn more about the history of Mexican and Latin American film (in Spanish, of course), stop by the Cineteca's excellent book and gift shop after the show. Or stick around to discuss the film in one of the frequent charlas or over coffee in the on-site cafe.



