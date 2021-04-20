Cineteca Nacional
Get Lost in Language at the MoviesThere are many reasons to go see a movie (or three) at Mexico City's Cineteca Nacional. For one thing, the price of a ticket is much lower than the average price of a movie ticket in the U.S. (And here's a tip: On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, everyone gets the student price: 25 pesos.)
But the main reason you'll want to visit Cineteca Nacional as a Hispanophile is because seeing movies in Spanish is a special, absorbing kind of language immersion. For 90 minutes or two hours, you can get so enmeshed in the plot that you forget the language you're listening to isn't your native tongue.
If you want to learn more about the history of Mexican and Latin American film (in Spanish, of course), stop by the Cineteca's excellent book and gift shop after the show. Or stick around to discuss the film in one of the frequent charlas or over coffee in the on-site cafe.
Mexico City's Documentary Film Festival
Mexico has a long and distinguished history of filmmaking, and the quantity and variety of festivals devoted to film that are held around the country each year are considerable.
It's not surprising, then, that the number of film festivals hosted in and around Mexico CIty has increased exponentially over the last decade, with events covering an enormous range of topics, some of which are ultra-niche.
One of the many popular film festivals, nearly a decade old itself, is DOCSDF, a festival dedicated to documentary films from Mexico and Latin America that is held each fall. DOCSDF screens documentaries in more than a dozen cinemas around the city; many of the films are paired with director chats or other events.
