Cinerama
2100 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
| +1 206-448-6680
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
Take in a MovieA piece of cinematic history, Seattle’s Cinerama is one of only three movie theaters in the world still capable of showing three-strip Cinerama films (as well as 35/70mm films). Recently remodeled, the large theater is full of old-time glamour, from the tiny twinkling lights in the night-sky-like ceiling, to the red velvet curtains that sweep open to reveal the screen at showtime. Even the concession stand is top-notch, featuring treats from local companies like Theo Chocolate, Cupcake Royale, Miro Tea, and Caffe Vita. That said, the must-try snack is Cinerama’s freshly popped, chocolate popcorn (we recommend a 50-50 mix of buttered and chocolate, for the perfect salty-sweet blend).
Perhaps unsurprisingly for a theater owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul G. Allen, the Cinerama features state-of-the-art digital projection, sound system, and a 70-foot-long screen for a truly immersive viewing experience. If you’re not a fan of 3D (or wearing the clunky glasses), Cinerama offers “2D Tuesdays,” when they show 2D versions of the 3D movies they’re screening. The theater is especially convenient for guests with ADA accessibility needs, offering rear-window captioning, assistive listening and audio narration devices, and wheelchair accessibility and seating.
Don’t forget to stop in the lobby and take a look at the glass display cases, which contain a rotating selection of famous TV and movie costumes on loan from the Sci-Fi Museum.