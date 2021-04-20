Cinderella Russian Bakery & Cafe

Sample Traditional Russian Fare
For a taste of Russia, you need not look further than Cinderella Bakery & Cafe in the Inner Richmond. Since 1953 its bakers have been turning out strudels and turnovers, cakes and tarts, meat pies, and breads using generations-old recipes. Stuffed with a variety of savory fillings, the pirozhki
(buns) are a favorite and come baked or fried. For something heartier, the cafe serves such specialties as beef stroganoff, borsch, and blinchiki
(Russian crepes). Wash everything down with a homemade kvas
, a fermented traditional drink made with bread, yeast, water, and spices. Cinderella is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.