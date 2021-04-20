Cincinnati Roller Girls
3900 Winding Way, Cincinnati, OH 45229, USA
| +1 513-818-3372
Cincinnati's Rollergirls!These girls kick butt, and take names. For a great time in Cincy, call the Cincinnati Rollergirls.
Their home bouts are in the historic, classic really, Cincinnati Gardens and they're a rink full of fun.
Beers are cheap, the crowds are energetic, and Cincy's teams often whip up on their opponents. And it's even family-friendly too (just ask the teams of junior rollergirls that skate between the 'varsity' and 'junior varsity' bouts).