Cincinnati Roller Girls

3900 Winding Way, Cincinnati, OH 45229, USA
Website
| +1 513-818-3372
Cincinnati's Rollergirls! Cincinnati Ohio United States

Cincinnati's Rollergirls!

These girls kick butt, and take names. For a great time in Cincy, call the Cincinnati Rollergirls.
Their home bouts are in the historic, classic really, Cincinnati Gardens and they're a rink full of fun.
Beers are cheap, the crowds are energetic, and Cincy's teams often whip up on their opponents. And it's even family-friendly too (just ask the teams of junior rollergirls that skate between the 'varsity' and 'junior varsity' bouts).
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points