Cincinnati Museum Center 1301 Western Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45203, USA

Museum Center Once the trains stopped running in any great numbers, the Cincinnati Union Terminal was shut down—only to be reborn again as three museums: Children's, History, and Natural History. There are also tours about the building itself, and you can climb into the old control tower to see where the passenger trains used to run, and the freight trains now do. Thankfully the people of the city saved this fantastic example of art-deco architecture before it was slated for demolition in the 70's.

