The Mediterranean in Northern British Columbia
Tourism Prince George held a Facebook vote where their fans chose wether I would eat at Cimo Mediterranean Grill or Wild Goose Bistro. Comments and arguments ensued and Prince George’s passionate foodies debated over which restaurant would offer a visitor an ideal dinning experience downtown. It was a close one but Cimo’s won by a a few votes. Famous for their pasta I was more impressed by their delicious shrimp appy served with the popular garlic bread. I was unable to pass up both the wine and dessert of course: you can take the girl out of the Okanagan but you can’t take the Okanagan out of the girl! Okanagan wines were price at or just below some of the prices I am used to paying here in my home town! For dessert I was blown away by their perfectly smooth pear crème Brulée. It’s always packed here so reservations are a must!