Cidrerie Verger Bilodeau

1868 Chemin Royal, Saint-Pierre, QC G0A 4E0, Canada
| +1 418-828-9316
Everything Apple Saint Pierre Canada

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Everything Apple

Ile d'Orléans is often dubbed the "Garden of Quebec City", and not without reason. The entire island is pretty much covered in farms, fields and delicious produce that would normally belong in a n epicurean's dreams.

It's all real, though. Fresh strawberries, blackcurrant liquor, ice cider, apples, veggies of all kinds. But yes, ICE CIDER. Such a thing exists, and it's absolutely decadent. Especially the one produced at Verger Bilodeau.

The staff is incredibly welcoming and try very hard to connect with visitors despite a rather rugged English -- but to me that only made them more endearing. Genuinely nice people passionate about their art and whose only goal is to share it with the world. Can't hardly fault them, right?

The orchard offers a wide variety of products and activities, including apple picking in the 6 acre farmland, a mini animal farm, and tastings, of course (of the products and alcohol, not the animals). They have many delicacies like apple butter, apple vinegar as well as several jellies, but my favorite thing was the apple-maple mistel -- a slightly sweeter twist on traditional ice cider that's perfect over dessert.

Bon appétit!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

