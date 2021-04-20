Ciao Wood Fired Pizza & Trattoria
823 Southeast 47th Terrace
| +1 239-471-0033
Tue - Sat 5pm - 8:30pm
Feels like Pizza in Cape Coral!Some nights, there's nothing else that sounds more perfect than a slice of homemade pizza. At Ciao Wood Fired Pizza and Trattoria in Cape Coral, Florida, you'll enjoy some of the best pizza, prepared fresh in a wood oven.
The family-owned restaurant serves traditional Italian pastas and pizzas, including hot and steamy rolls and an extensive wine list.
Be sure to try the stuffed shells, bacon-wrapped scallops, and the coconut cream pie.