Ciao Wood Fired Pizza & Trattoria

823 Southeast 47th Terrace
| +1 239-471-0033
Feels like Pizza in Cape Coral! Cape Coral Florida United States

Tue - Sat 5pm - 8:30pm

Some nights, there's nothing else that sounds more perfect than a slice of homemade pizza. At Ciao Wood Fired Pizza and Trattoria in Cape Coral, Florida, you'll enjoy some of the best pizza, prepared fresh in a wood oven.

The family-owned restaurant serves traditional Italian pastas and pizzas, including hot and steamy rolls and an extensive wine list.

Be sure to try the stuffed shells, bacon-wrapped scallops, and the coconut cream pie.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

