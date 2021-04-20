Where are you going?
Chyangli 34001

Chyangli, Nepal
Nepal

Ping

If you happen to be visiting Nepal during Dashain or Tihar (roughly October), you won't have a hard time spotting children everywhere swinging their days away on pings of all shapes and sizes. Sourced and assembled in a few days, pings are usually set up in the center of a village and enjoyed by everyone. If you're having a hard time finding one, just listen for all the laughter and roars that always accompany the local ping.

Younger children will swing in groups of four or more, and the more accomplished, daring teenagers will ping so high you actually start believing they just might flip all the way around.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

