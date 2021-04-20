Where are you going?
Waitiri Creek Winery

Church Ln, Gibbston 9371, New Zealand
Website
Relaxing at the Waitiri Creek Winery Gibbston New Zealand

Relaxing at the Waitiri Creek Winery

Tucked away in Central Otago in the mountains of the South Island near Queenstown is the small but imposing Waitiri Creek Winery.

Established in 1993, it didn't take long for this winery to become well-known. Transplanting a historic church as the main tasting room really creates an air of history and culture lost in more modern wineries.

Now an internationally recognized name, Waitiri Creek is well worth a stop on any road trip around the South Island.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

