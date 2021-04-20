Waitiri Creek Winery Church Ln, Gibbston 9371, New Zealand

Relaxing at the Waitiri Creek Winery Tucked away in Central Otago in the mountains of the South Island near Queenstown is the small but imposing Waitiri Creek Winery.



Established in 1993, it didn't take long for this winery to become well-known. Transplanting a historic church as the main tasting room really creates an air of history and culture lost in more modern wineries.



Now an internationally recognized name, Waitiri Creek is well worth a stop on any road trip around the South Island.