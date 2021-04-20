Chungking Mansions
b2, Chungking Mansion, 36-44 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 9316 8547
Cultural PhenomenonJust a stone's throw away from luxury hotels and name-brand shopping is one of Hong Kong's most well-known cultural hubs. Located on Nathan Road, this complex consists of residential space, guesthouses, restaurants, shops and other services. The maze of buildings is also known for offering Hong Kong's cheapest accommodations, but keep in mind that you will get what you pay for...
Chungking Mansions is a cultural phenomenon; with its harried pace and tight quarters catering to multinational visitors and market-like businesses, the building has also been featured in a popular movie, "Chungking Express", by famed Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai.
There are an estimated 5,000 residents living in the Mansions, and it is a hub for ethnic minorities living in Hong Kong. The bustle of the crowds, and the many curry restaurants the buildings house, make it an experience to seek out during your visit to Hong Kong.