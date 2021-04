Zip Line Through the Tall Canopies of Belize

Chukka is the premier activity outfitter in Belize , our second stop on board the Navigator of the Seas, with some unbelievable adventures to be had.During my day in Belize, I went with Chukka and spent the first part of the day high up in tree top canopies, zipping hundreds of feet above the ground through lush vegetation.Their zip line has five different lines, and a sixth that is higher and longer than all of the others is currently under construction.After a day full of adventure, Chukka serves up delicious Mayan tacos, Belikin beers and delivers you back to the port to get on your way to your next destination.