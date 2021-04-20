Chukka
New Road
| +501 222-4286
Zip Line Through the Tall Canopies of BelizeChukka is the premier activity outfitter in Belize, our second stop on board the Navigator of the Seas, with some unbelievable adventures to be had.
During my day in Belize, I went with Chukka and spent the first part of the day high up in tree top canopies, zipping hundreds of feet above the ground through lush vegetation.
Their zip line has five different lines, and a sixth that is higher and longer than all of the others is currently under construction.
After a day full of adventure, Chukka serves up delicious Mayan tacos, Belikin beers and delivers you back to the port to get on your way to your next destination.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Cave Tubing Through 70 Million Year Old Caves in Belize
It's not everyday that you drift through the cold, black waters inside a 70 million year old cave.
With Chukka, one of Belize's premier adventure outfitters, you can do just this. After an afternoon of zip lining, you'll grab a tube and crawl inside a massive 70 million year old cave system, a place where the Maya used to hold some of their most sacred ceremonies. With headlamps and your tour guide, you'll float through the pristine, clear waters of these pitch black caves, filled with stalactites, stalagmites and bats.
The cave dome reaches 160 feet in height, and it is truly a remarkable thing to behold.
