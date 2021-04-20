Cave Tubing Through 70 Million Year Old Caves in Belize

It's not everyday that you drift through the cold, black waters inside a 70 million year old cave.



With Chukka, one of Belize's premier adventure outfitters, you can do just this. After an afternoon of zip lining, you'll grab a tube and crawl inside a massive 70 million year old cave system, a place where the Maya used to hold some of their most sacred ceremonies. With headlamps and your tour guide, you'll float through the pristine, clear waters of these pitch black caves, filled with stalactites, stalagmites and bats.



The cave dome reaches 160 feet in height, and it is truly a remarkable thing to behold.