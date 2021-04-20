Where are you going?
Chronicle Books

1846 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
Website
| +1 415-345-8435
Chronicle Books publishes pretty books. And while I'm never one to outwardly admit judging a book by its cover, I am the type to impulse by Paris by Color published by Chronicle Books at Chronicle Books because it's just so pretty.

Chronicle Books in San Francisco has quirky titles like a journal covered with Ryan Gosling's face and famous quote "Hey Girl" and a whole book on newborn puppies. The collections also celebrate the city's attractive attractions: Miette's pastries, Tartine's bread, and the Ferry Building's farmer's market. A visit to this store is to celebrate the pretty and the city.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

