Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolates

1819 McGee Street
Website
| +1 816-842-1300
Chocolate and Ice Cream as Art Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Chocolate and Ice Cream as Art

Look for the Orange “E” between 18th and 19th on McGee Street for a divine chocolate experience. Christopher Elbow’s bold flavors don’t overpower the chocolate, but each different piece is a new experience. Linger on the painted artistry before popping the deliciousness in your mouth. I suggest the unusual flavors—especially the ones that don’t exactly sound like “chocolates.” My favorites are the Strawberry Balsamic, Citrus Praline, and Lavender Caramel. If you’re on the Plaza, cross Brush Creek up Main to find Glacé Artisan Ice Cream. Elbow’s ice cream creations are more flavorful than gelato, and to stay on the lighter side, the sorbets are perfect for summer (try the Pineapple Cilantro that you can’t get anyplace else).
By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

