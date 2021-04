Christmas Creche, Saint Maria of Vigne 5 Vico del Campanile delle Vigne

Christmas Creche of Santa Maria Delle Vigne Named Basilica delle Vigne (or Basilica of the Vines) in honor of the grape vines that the 10th century monks so gracefully tended in the abbey's courtyard, the church today houses extravagant works of art in place of the ancient vines. But at Christmas, the stunning Baroque masterpiece becomes home to a massive, rustic creche handmade by local members of the community - a beautiful welcome to the Christmas season.