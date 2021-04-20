Christian Moerlein Brewery & Taproom
1621 Moore St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
| +1 513-827-6025
Sun 1pm - 6pm
Wed, Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri 4pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm
A Fresh-Brewed Taste of History in CincyLike many places, Cincy has had an explosion of locally-brewed craft beers. But the company that stills retains the name (and style) of one of the original turn-of-the-century breweries that once thrived here is Christian Moerlein.
Before prohibition Cincy was so engorged with German immigrants that a section of town was named Over the Rhine (OTR) - and it was rife with breweries. But prohibition took its toll and closed several, while WWI made it decidedly unfashionable to be German, and the residents of 'OTR' took flight to the country.
So while modern craft beerworks are blooming in town, if you want to explore the real roots of a classic brand in its original environs, check out the Moerlein Brewery & Taproom (not the Lager House restaurant down by the Reds' stadium - although that's a great experience, albeit a more modern, higher-end one).
The Moerlein tap room is a great, subterranean lair for tasting some great local brews (or filling a growler to take home). The long, communal tables are beer-hall style and the German food served is robust fare, including plenty of fat pretzels, good cheeses, smoked meats and sausages.
Along with a jukebox, the pool table, giant Jenga, 'corn-hole', and other games rounds out the opportunity to have a fantastic time in this classic brew space.