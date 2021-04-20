Christian Drouin Calvados
Normandy’s ancient, sun-dappled apple orchards produce three celebrated drinks: Calvados, cider, and pommeau
(a blend of Calvados and cider). You can sample all three at Christian Drouin Calvados, a third-generation distillery that produces award-winning spirits. At the distillery’s 17th-century farm—complete with a manor house and half-timbered buildings—visitors can learn about the entire distilling process, from harvesting to barrel aging. Afterward, they can try several of Christian Drouin’s famed products, including some older vintages. Sample traditional apple brandy, buttery pomme de Normandie
, and luscious poiré
, an effervescent spirit made from the fruit of 100-year-old pear trees, then head to the boutique, which carries the entire range of products and will gladly ship abroad.