Christ the Redeemer
Parque Nacional da Tijuca - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil
Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm
And the Mist Lifted....The landmark Christ the Redeemer statue on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Rio.
The over 125'tall statue sits atop the 2400' high mountain and overlooks the city of Rio with outstretched arms blessing the area.
The panoramic view is a thrilling one of Rio and Sugar Loaf Mountain across the water.
The statue was erected in 1931 and is located at the top of the mountain in the Tijuca National Park.
The journey to the site on the historic cog wheel train (1884) is a treat in itself as you travel up through the forest. Once off the train, there are escalators (2002) to get you to the statue.
The adventurous and experienced can climb the face on one of 50 climbing routes (not hiking trails).
Visibility can be a problem in this rainforest area.
When I arrived, I was so disappointed. The fog was so thick that nothing was visible but the base of the statue. I hung around for about 45 minutes and started to leave when I heard someone say "Oh, look, there He is"! I turned around and saw that the fog cleared. As I looked up, up, up, I saw this magnificent iconic statue.
I realized why so many visitors completed the trek all the way up to the top of the mountain.
The statue was huge and simply beautiful, the view was breathtaking as I could see all of Rio at my feet.
I was thrilled to see this historic statue!
Visit Rio but don't leave out this attraction.
