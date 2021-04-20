Christ Church 118 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

Spooky Tour Want to know what happened to Short Jack’s head after it was unceremoniously separated from the rest of his body? Curious to know about the mystery of the woman who stayed in Room #8 at the Gadsby Tavern? Are you dying (pun intended) to find out poor ol' Clem’s fate? For answers to these questions and to hear more ghostly and some not so scary stories about colonial Alexandria, go on the nightly hour long Ghost and Graveyard Tour.



Starting at the Visitors Center, our guide—fittingly dressed in period costume—told us numerous stories as we made our way to the cemetery at Christ Church. After our tour, we took a short walk through the cemetery. Most of the tombstones are so old (the church dates back to 1767) that they are unmarked. One unsettling marker identifies the grave of 34 Confederate prisoners of war who died during the American Civil War. I am certain, absolutely certain, that there are some ghostly spirits roaming about the church grounds after dark.



If you or anyone in your group spooks easily, sign up for the 7:30pm tour which, at least during summertime, ends when there is still daylight. Otherwise, bravely go for the later tour. Your guide will have a candle lit lamp but that will not be enough to keep the ghosts away!

