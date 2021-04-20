Chopin Boutique Bed & Breakfast
Chopin Boutique Bed & Breakfast makes guests feel at home with a range of personal details, from daily breakfasts at a large communal table to owner Jarek himself, who entertains with interesting stories and friendly, earnest advice. Jarek runs the property with sustainability in mind, taking care to protect the environment and respect his neighbors on Smolna Street. His breakfasts feature organic, local ingredients, including honey made by bees kept on the hotel roof. Chopin’s Old Town location is central but quiet, and rooms have just the right balance of antique furniture and modern comforts. The building itself is a 107-year-old survivor, complete with a wooden elevator and original parquet floors. After a day spent exploring Warsaw, settle in for the regular piano recitals in the on-site Chopin Salon, showcasing mostly young, local musicians.