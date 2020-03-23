Chop Suey Club
Chop Suey Club is a part gallery-part shop that showcases the artwork and designs of Chinese and Chinese-American creatives. The engaging corner shop, filled with light and vivid colors, carries a variety of housewares, clothing, jewelry, books, lingerie, eyewear, and art. The ever-changing inventory spans from bright red stool, made from accordion-folded paper to a pair of hot pink plastic "glasses" that swoop over the eyebrows and leave the eyes uncovered. The club hosts art openings on-site and partners with local Chinatown businesses to throw parties at nearby venues.