Chop Suey Books 2913 West Cary Street

More info Sun 12pm - 7pm Mon - Thur 10am - 7pm Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm

Chop Suey Books Used bookstores are often relegated to sad and musty storefronts and are crammed with saggy, jury-rigged shelving stocked by a vague organizing system, at best. Chop Suey Books, on the other hand, is located on a buzzy stretch of Cary Street, with two stories of used books (as well as ground-floor tables stacked with new releases), and a roaming resident cat, WonTon. Generous shelves devoted to local authors, as well as literature, social justice, comic books, YA novels, and lots of art may mean that your browsing will result in a teetering stack of purchases.