Chop Suey Books

2913 West Cary Street
Website
| +1 804-422-8066
Lost in the Stacks Richmond Virginia United States

Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm

Used bookstores are often relegated to sad and musty storefronts and are crammed with saggy, jury-rigged shelving stocked by a vague organizing system, at best. Chop Suey Books, on the other hand, is located on a buzzy stretch of Cary Street, with two stories of used books (as well as ground-floor tables stacked with new releases), and a roaming resident cat, WonTon. Generous shelves devoted to local authors, as well as literature, social justice, comic books, YA novels, and lots of art may mean that your browsing will result in a teetering stack of purchases.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

Kerry McGee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Lost in the Stacks

Used books, new books, local authors, and a live-in cat. It’s the perfect place to waste away a couple of hours perusing all the books you should own, if you only had that much shelf space. My favorite section? Counter-culture authors. Kerouac, Burroughs, Thompson, Nin, and Wolfe all sharing one bookshelf, just like they should.

