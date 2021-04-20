Chongqing Stillwell Museum
Jialing New Rd, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China
+86 23 6387 2794
Stilwell Museum and Flying Tigers MemorialAmerican tourists to Chongqing have to visit this museum–non-Americans will find it interesting too, I promise!
Major Joseph Stilwell was a famous advisor to the Chinese during the war against Japan. The museum is his former home during this time, preserved and renovated to show visitors about his time in Chongqing.
Across the street there's a memorial to General Chenualt's Flying Tigers, who flew dangerous mission across the Himalayas to bring China supplies.
Photo by Terence7/Wikipedia.