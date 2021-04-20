Chongqing Pipashan Park
Zhongshan 2nd Rd
+86 23 6351 2983
Pipashan ParkPipa is the Mandarin name for loquat, a small tree or shrub, often grown for ornamental purposes, that produces yellowish, tangy fruits.
As a beautiful garden on a hill in the middle of the city, this is a must-visit in Chongqing. The top of the hill is 345 meters high, and there are stairs all the way up; it is the highest point in the city. At the top is Hong Xing Tower, which offers a sweet view when it's not too hazy.
You can take a taxi or bus # 413, 418, 481, or 109 to Wenhuagong. It's open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and costs just a few RMB to enter.
Photo by Aftabbanoori/Wikimedia Commons.