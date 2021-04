Chongqing Museum 236 Renmin Rd, DaXiGou, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China, 400015

Museum of Chongqing This museum doesn't get particularly crowded, but still has plenty to offer: ancient relics from the Han Dynasty, famous paintings, porcelain, stone rubbings, and money from various dynasties. There are also exhibits from Chongqing’s ancient Ba-Yu culture.