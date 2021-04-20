Chongqing Crocodile Center
106 Baoshi Rd
+86 23 6745 3016
Look Death in the JawsYou'll probably catch this place on the way into town from the airport, there's an enormous and scary crocodile statue outside.
The park offers the usual in animal parks, with a good mix of education and cool animals. The one thing that makes the Crocodile Center worth the visit is the crocodile fishing bridge. You can buy a chicken breast to dangle on a rope for 10RMB, but the lazy crocodiles won't be interested. For a real frenzy, buy a live chicken for 50RMB. Maybe not a good idea for the young kids, but the jaded teens might love it.
Photo by Adam63/Wikipedia.