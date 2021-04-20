Where are you going?
Chongqing Chaotianmen Square

Changjiang Binjiang Rd, ChaoTianMen, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China
+86 23 6371 2870
Chaotianmen Square Chongqing China

Chaotianmen Square

Meaning “Gate Facing Heaven,” Chaotianmen was one of the gates of ancient Chongqing. It's still incredibly important as a harbor to the Yangtze. This is where you can take a cruise up to the Three Gorges Dam. If you're not cruising, it's a great place to sightsee, especially when the weekend crowd comes down to fly kites by the dozen. The best way to people-watch is to have a drink on one of the large boats that have been converted into teahouses. Afterwards, head directly away from Chaotianmen Square to the Chaotianmen Wholesale Market to do some shopping.



By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

