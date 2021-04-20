Chongqing Chaotianmen Square

Chaotianmen Square
Meaning “Gate Facing Heaven,” Chaotianmen was one of the gates of ancient Chongqing. It's still incredibly important as a harbor to the Yangtze. This is where you can take a cruise up to the Three Gorges Dam. If you're not cruising, it's a great place to sightsee, especially when the weekend crowd comes down to fly kites by the dozen. The best way to people-watch is to have a drink on one of the large boats that have been converted into teahouses. Afterwards, head directly away from Chaotianmen Square to the Chaotianmen Wholesale Market to do some shopping.