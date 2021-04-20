Chon Thai Restaurant
3/2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
| +66 2 206 6999
Photo courtesy of The Siam
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm
Elegant Thai DiningThe Siam’s signature restaurant, Chon Thai, continues the tradition of hosting fascinating patrons and serving exquisite dishes.
For over a century these Thai teakwood houses have entertained a cast of bold and influential travelers—playing host to the likes of Kennedys and Rokerfellers. While the space his historically elegant, it's location on the banks of the Chao Phraya River lends itself to natural charm.
Each dish is authentically prepared to bring out natural, fresh flavors and, if you're a fan of seafood, their crab curry is out of this world. What's more, you can attend their private, traditional Thai cooking school here taught by their resident Chef.