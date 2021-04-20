Chole Mjini

Chole Minji
It's not easy to get to this jungle island dreamland filled with treehouses, but that's part of its unique charm. First, you must board a small plane from Dar Es Salaam, then drive across Mafia Island, and finally take a boat to arrive here. The lodge features seven quirky treehouses, most of which encircle the trunks of ancient baobab trees, winding high up into the canopy. The treehouses have no air-conditioning or electricity, but many have views of the sea and all are set among mangroves that come to life at night with glowing fireflies. It’s a candle-lit, hammock-and-book, back-to-nature, switch-off kind of place. (A visit to the local Chole Village boatyard is a must while staying here, to watch skilled craftsmen build the dhow
boats you see skimming across the ocean.)